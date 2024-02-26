BLDP Cohort 9 gains valuable education, development to build on their NCO credentials

Photo By Eric Bartelt | Twenty-four military service members gained an array of knowledge over four weeks and...... read more read more Photo By Eric Bartelt | Twenty-four military service members gained an array of knowledge over four weeks and graduated from the Benavidez Leader Development Program (BLDP) Feb. 23 at the Thayer Award Room. This year, the 24 NCOs from the BLDP’s ninth cohort encompassed several different organizations including the USMA Staff, the Department of Military Instruction, the Brigade Tactical Department (BTD/U.S. Corps of Cadets), the West Point Band, and other organizations outside of the academy including the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy. The BLDP is a four-week executive education and leader development program that was established in 2015 for noncommissioned officers serving as Tactical NCOs at USMA. The program is designed with two goals in mind, to prepare the NCOs to educate, train and inspire the Corps of Cadets while also preparing them to excel as senior NCOs at all levels and all echelons of the military. see less | View Image Page

Cadets at the U.S. Military Academy have been learning and cultivating their ability to lead formations and organizations in the U.S. Army for the past 222 years at West Point. Those who are tasked to help teach and nurture them on their journey must also grow in their development to foster future leaders by attaining higher levels of education for themselves.



Twenty-four military service members gained an array of knowledge over four weeks and graduated from the Benavidez Leader Development Program (BLDP) Feb. 23 at the Thayer Award Room. This year, the 24 NCOs from the BLDP’s ninth cohort encompassed several different organizations including the USMA Staff, the Department of Military Instruction, the Brigade Tactical Department (BTD/U.S. Corps of Cadets), the West Point Band, and other organizations outside of the academy including the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy.



The BLDP is a four-week executive education and leader development program that was established in 2015 for noncommissioned officers serving as Tactical NCOs at USMA. The program is designed with two goals in mind, to prepare the NCOs to educate, train and inspire the Corps of Cadets while also preparing them to excel as senior NCOs at all levels and all echelons of the military.



Throughout most of the course, the cohort learned curriculum at West Point in Applied Leader Development (LD750), which is an integrative course in leader development on one of USMA’s professional core competencies and responsibilities – developing leaders. The cohort also attended two weeks at the Teachers College at Columbia University.



“This program is incredibly significant for several reasons,” said Col. Katie Matthew, director of BLDP and Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership (BS&L) professor. “Foremost, it recognizes the academy’s commitment to our NCOs, their development and is a testament to the importance of noncommissioned officers at West Point and the Army.



“This year’s cohort expands that commitment to noncommissioned officers across multiple joint and sister services, demonstrating that quality leadership is across our military communities,” Matthew added. “The program prepares our NCOs to educate, train and inspire the Corps of Cadets or Brigade of Midshipmen … it also aligns them with the education of their partner TAC officers so that they can work together with a shared understanding of the science and best practices of leader development.”



Matthew stated that previous BLDP graduates have shared stories of how the program has “changed how they think about developing cadets and leaders as well as their teams, their relationship with their TAC officers, how they solve complex problems, and how it has empowered them to continue their education as they step into senior enlisted advisor and leader roles.”



The program is named after Medal of Honor recipient, Master Sgt. Roy P. Benavidez, which models his example of being a leader, scholar and statesman. The Benavidez graduates earn a certificate in social-organizational psychology, which enhances their problem-solving, coaching and leader development skills.



“Benavidez is not only a national hero for saving the lives of many Soldiers while wounded and under continuous enemy fire (in Vietnam), but he was also an incredible champion for young people to pursue education, making him a particularly fitting namesake for this program,” Matthew articulated. “His legacy is the continued investment and the betterment of others. This program is a testament to that legacy.”



While the program technically starts in the fall with the selection of class candidates and an opportunity to build skills at the Center for Enhanced Performance, the rigorous portion begins in January.



The first week was spent at West Point with instructors from BTD, BS&L and the Department of History where the students start learning the LD750 course concepts. The following two weeks, the students take residence at the Teachers College in Manhattan.



“They take courses in leadership and supervision, executive coaching, organizational psychology, and group and organizational dynamics and change,” Matthew said.



The program included enrichment activities where the cohort spent a day with leaders at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, a few hours flying with the 2nd Aviation Detachment at West Point, learning about West Point during the Revolutionary War era, an afternoon at Yankee Stadium with four senior Yankee executives studying organizational development, a morning with S&P Global in New York City learning about leadership, and a meaningful trip to the National Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum reminding them of the solemn vows to protect the nation.



Then the capstone event is the final project presentations, which were conveyed at the Eisenhower Hall Riverside Café.



“The students were placed in teams where they used the academic and practical frameworks and theories in their BLDP course to develop and present major change initiatives, not only at West Point but for the Army,” Matthew explained. “The students presented their initiatives to leaders across West Point and beyond. Several of their thoughtful recommendations will be implemented.”



Matthew mentioned how the program has created a platform to help NCOs continue their climb in not only improving themselves, but the people who they work with on a daily basis.



“We are very proud of the Benavidez program, as it is the Department of Defense’s only education program dedicated to noncommissioned officers incorporating an Ivy League education,” she said. “This is a program that punches above its weight, and these graduating NCOs have repeatedly punched above their weight to get here. These NCOs are the future of our military because they will inspire Soldiers, Sailors and officers alike to step up to their success, just as the Noncommissioned Officer Corps has done for almost 250 years.”



Maj. Rosaimy Grady, the BLDP executive officer and Company G-1 TAC officer, said her role during the program involved extensive planning and coordination to ensure the success of it. During the four weeks, she was actively involved in overseeing the day-to-day operations and supporting the overall learning experience for the students.



Grady believes this program is a testament to the academy’s commitment to the professional growth and development of its NCOs.



“By investing in programs like the BLDP, USMA underscores the importance of nurturing leadership skills in NCOs, recognizing their pivotal role in developing our future officers, and fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement,” Grady said.



Grady mentioned that the topics chosen this year as part of the final discussions among the cohort groups was considered through the current challenges and trends in the military landscape.



“The goal is to ensure that the curriculum remains relevant, engaging and addresses the evolving needs of NCOs in their leadership journey,” Grady explained.



Grady said the ultimate hope from the program for the NCOs is to “leave BLDP with a deeper understanding of leadership principles, enhanced critical thinking abilities, and a broader perspective on their roles with the military.”



“The knowledge gained is not only intended to improve their current performance, but also to serve as a foundation for their continued growth and success,” Grady added.



One of the beneficiaries of improving her leadership foundation through BLDP was Sgt. 1st Class Jasmine Hamer, Company H-1 TAC NCO.



The 14 1/2-year Army veteran said she targeted “to facilitate a deeper understanding of leadership theories, models and best practices among our Cadet Corps.”



“I recognize the importance of equipping cadets with skills such as effective communication, conflict resolution, decision-making and team building,” Hamer expressed. “By providing them with opportunities to develop these leadership abilities, I aim to foster a cohesive and effective unit capable of overcoming challenges and achieving our goals. Ultimately, my goal is to empower cadets to apply these skills within our organization and beyond, contributing to their growth as leaders and the success of our unit.”



On a personal level, Hamer said that the program “prompted self-reflection and provided opportunities for learning and development.”



“Engaging with the course materials and participating in discussions have deepened my understanding of leadership and my strengths and weaknesses,” Hamer articulated.



One of the major revelations that Hamer came away with from her four-week experience was the power of embracing vulnerability.



“Traditionally, leadership emphasizes strength and authority, but being open about our vulnerabilities fosters trust, authenticity and connection within teams,” Hamer said. “It promotes honest communication, strengthens relationships and encourages collaboration and innovation. By incorporating vulnerability into my leadership approach, I am able to create a more inclusive and supportive environment where team members feel valued and empowered to contribute their best work.”



Hamer did say some of the course topics and concepts were complex and required critical thinking to fully grasp the content and apply it effectively. However, the challenges she faced allowed her to engage the material with a “high level of intellectual curiosity, perseverance and openness to new ideas and perspectives.”



Hamer said one of the more interesting things she experienced during the BLDP was how effective communication was eye-opening, particularly in understanding diverse communication styles within teams.



“One intriguing aspect was learning to adapt communication approaches based on different situations and audiences,” she said. “Participating in simulated leadership scenarios was a highlight, demonstrating how effective communication influences outcomes and builds trust. The course provided practical tools for self-improvement, enhancing my ability to communicate effectively in leadership roles.”



Of the six final presentations, Hamer found the talent management of NCOs at West Point the most intriguing topic as it involves strategies for identifying, developing and retaining skilled enlisted personnel within the military academy environment.



“NCOs play a crucial role in the functioning of military institutions like West Point, providing leadership, guidance and expertise to cadets and junior officers,” Hamer replied. “Identifying the right individuals with relevant experience, skills and leadership qualities is essential to fulfilling their roles effectively. Additionally, there are currently only two female TAC NCOs, and there is a need for more female NCO representation.”



As for her group during Cohort 9, Hamer enthusiastically expressed it was an incredibly rewarding experience working with her teammates.



“Each member brought unique perspectives and experiences, enriching our discussions and interactions,” Hamer said. “Although some of the cohort members came from other organizations, everyone shared a common commitment to growth and learning.”



Her group’s presentation involved the expansion of the Cadet Character Education Program (CCEP), and her team’s advocacy for the “implementation of a robust CCEP expansion emphasizing collaboration among staff and faculty to ensure consistency in promoting character education.”



“This includes speaking the same language around character with onboarding staff and faculty to understand USMA’s culture of creating leaders of character,” Hamer explained. “In addition, creating a digital journal for reflection and, lastly, formalizing and incentivizing character education by integrating 4th Class CCEP into the USMA curriculum as a graded class providing academic credit is crucial. Taking this holistic approach, we believe it will weave character development into the daily lives and experiences of cadets throughout their 47-month tenure, focusing on the character pillar.”



With character being such an important trait among leaders, Hamer was humbled to be chosen to participate in the BLDP course considering the high-character leader the program is named after.



“To be selected for a course bearing (Benavidez’) name is not only a tremendous honor, but his heroic actions embody the highest ideals of military service and sacrifice,” Hamer said. “It serves as a reminder of the legacy of courage and commitment that he left behind, inspiring generations of Soldiers to strive for excellence. To have this opportunity serves as a constant motivation for me to strive for excellence.”



At the graduation event, the last speaker, Col. Everett Spain, who helped develop the BLDP with West Point Leadership Center Program Director Col. Todd Woodruff over the years, presented the Sgt. Maj. Christopher Nelms Award.



This year’s recipient of the Nelms Award was Master Sgt. Olivia McCormick from the U.S. Army Special Operations Command at Fort Liberty, North Carolina.



Spain read some feedback from the Cohort 9 classmates of this year’s BLDP award recipient.



“She was motivated to learn and grow through the course. Her positive attitude was infectious. I learned a lot from her. She has great initiative. She was an exceptional team player. She was proactive and sharing ideas and providing valuable feedback to her classmates,” said Spain as he recited from his list. “She constantly displayed a willingness to support and assist others. She was dedicated to the collective success of the team. She greatly enriched the learning and teamwork experience for everyone involved. She was the heart and soul of BLDP.



“She’s also like the other BLDP graduates, a veteran of numerous combat deployments,” he added. “Congratulations to this year’s Nelms Award recipient, Master Sgt. Olivia McCormick from the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.”



An infantry Soldier who enlisted in the Army in 1990, Nelms deployed several times during his career to Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Southwest Africa and the Philippines. Outside of his active-duty service, he served 10 years in the National Guard and qualified in the Special Forces. During his civilian time, he was a firefighter.



“He’s had this service heart when he was in the civilian world … (he would) go help people in need,” Spain said. “When a call happened, he was out the door helping because that was in his heart – to serve others.”



Spain became good friends with Nelms when he participated in the first BLDP cohort in 2015. Spain exclaimed that Nelms “was a standout.”



Spain mentioned how Nelms cared deeply about leadership, serving others, family, about the nation and growing and getting better as a person.



“Chris would come to see me and say, ‘How can I get better leadership for both my troop?’ Think of this, a sergeant major in the nation’s elite unit asking that question, ‘How can I get better at leadership?’ in asking about himself. It is because he had a heart for it,” Spain said. “Do you see the patterns of Roy Benavidez and Chris Nelms, defending others under fire and looking out for education.”



Spain elaborated on the “defending under fire” statement as Nelms during his career received a Joint Service Commendation for valor, Bronze Star for valor, a Silver Star for valor and received a second Silver Star with oak leaf cluster for valor. Spain said Helms is only one of two people he knew who had at least two valorous awards.



Unfortunately, a little over two years after graduating from the initial cohort, Nelms had just redeployed with his troop from fighting ISIS in Syria when he was killed in a training accident shortly after returning to his duty station.



“We decided to name the Nelms Award for the BLDP student who most represented caring for others, seeking to learn and willing to stand in the gap for their nation,” Spain said.



Sgt. 1st Class Robert Moore, Company C-3 TAC NCO, then put a tight bow around the meaning of BLDP and its importance in the future for this class and the people they will touch with their new leadership skills.



“There is no one size fits all approach that will work in every situation,” Moore said. “Preparation for modern warfare demands that officers cannot be the only leaders capable of critical thinking, adaptation and flexible strategy. Our organizations do not need just one leader – they need many.



“As we transition back to our units across the Armed Forces, I ask my fellow NCOs to let go of preconceived notions as we approach new challenges,” he added. “Some will call for tried and true methods. Others will call for a new wrinkle on an old model or the creation of an entirely new course of action.



“Remain flexible and open minded,” Moore concluded. “We’ve been armed with an impressive array of tools to utilize but it is up to us to select the right tool for the right job.”