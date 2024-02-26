BLDP Cohort 9 gains valuable education, development to build on their NCO credentials

Twenty-four military service members gained an array of knowledge over four weeks and graduated from the Benavidez Leader Development Program (BLDP) Feb. 23 at the Thayer Award Room.



This year, the 24 NCOs from the BLDP’s ninth cohort encompassed several different organizations including the USMA Staff, the Department of Military Instruction, the Brigade Tactical Department (BTD/U.S. Corps of Cadets), the West Point Band, and other organizations outside of the academy including the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy.



The BLDP is a four-week executive education and leader development program that was established in 2015 for noncommissioned officers serving as Tactical NCOs at USMA. The program is designed with two goals in mind, to prepare the NCOs to educate, train and inspire the Corps of Cadets while also preparing them to excel as senior NCOs at all levels and all echelons of the military.

