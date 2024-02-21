Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Squadron, 2CR Sniper training [Image 5 of 14]

    4th Squadron, 2CR Sniper training

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment prepares his ammunition prior to sniper qualification at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 26, 2024. 2CR provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 02:03
    Photo ID: 8256971
    VIRIN: 240226-A-BS310-1107
    Resolution: 7632x5088
    Size: 23.59 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Squadron, 2CR Sniper training [Image 14 of 14], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sniper
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

