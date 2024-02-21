U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jordon Behr, center, assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment teaches his Soldiers how to measure the muzzle velocity of a M2010 Enhanced Sniper Rifle prior to sniper qualification at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 26, 2024. 2CR provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 02:03
|Photo ID:
|8256976
|VIRIN:
|240226-A-BS310-1097
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|29.06 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Squadron, 2CR Sniper training [Image 14 of 14], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT