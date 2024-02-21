4th Squadron, 2CR Sniper training

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment fires his M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System during weapons familiarization prior to sniper qualification at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 26, 2024. 2CR provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

