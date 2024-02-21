City of San Diego Fully Committed to Redevelopment of NAVWAR's Headquarters

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria speaks at a San Diego Military Advisory Council breakfast about the upcoming Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) headquarters redevelopment Feb. 15. This project, also known as Old Town Campus Revitalization, will see a massive economic transformation in the Old Town area of San Diego, as well as updating NAVWAR’s facilities to be more modern and mission-capable. On Jan. 9, the Navy selected Manchester/Edgemoor as the potential master developer of the site, after a 14-month period of evaluation.
City of San Diego Fully Committed to Redevelopment of NAVWAR Headquarters
