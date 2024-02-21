Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    City of San Diego Fully Committed to Redevelopment of NAVWAR's Headquarters [Image 3 of 3]

    City of San Diego Fully Committed to Redevelopment of NAVWAR's Headquarters

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria speaks at a San Diego Military Advisory Council breakfast about the upcoming Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) headquarters redevelopment Feb. 15. This project, also known as Old Town Campus Revitalization, will see a massive economic transformation in the Old Town area of San Diego, as well as updating NAVWAR’s facilities to be more modern and mission-capable. On Jan. 9, the Navy selected Manchester/Edgemoor as the potential master developer of the site, after a 14-month period of evaluation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 13:41
    Photo ID: 8255769
    VIRIN: 240215-O-SV022-9493
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 90.96 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, City of San Diego Fully Committed to Redevelopment of NAVWAR's Headquarters [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    City of San Diego Fully Committed to Redevelopment of NAVWAR Headquarters
    City of San Diego Fully Committed to Redevelopment of NAVWAR Headquarters
    City of San Diego Fully Committed to Redevelopment of NAVWAR's Headquarters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    City of San Diego Fully Committed to Redevelopment of NAVWAR Headquarters

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    SDMAC
    redevelopment
    NAVWAR
    OTC revitalization
    Todd Gloria

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT