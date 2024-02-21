Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    City of San Diego Fully Committed to Redevelopment of NAVWAR Headquarters [Image 1 of 3]

    City of San Diego Fully Committed to Redevelopment of NAVWAR Headquarters

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    A conceptual design of the new Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) headquarters interior lobby, rendered by Manchester/Edgemoor. This project, also known as Old Town Campus Revitalization, will see a massive economic transformation in the Old Town area of San Diego, as well as updating NAVWAR’s facilities to be more modern and mission-capable. On Jan. 9, the Navy selected Manchester/Edgemoor as the potential master developer of the site, after a 14-month period of evaluation.

    NAVWAR, San Diego, OTC revitalization, redevelopment, Manchester/Edgemoor

