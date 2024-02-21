A conceptual design of the new Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) headquarters interior lobby, rendered by Manchester/Edgemoor. This project, also known as Old Town Campus Revitalization, will see a massive economic transformation in the Old Town area of San Diego, as well as updating NAVWAR’s facilities to be more modern and mission-capable. On Jan. 9, the Navy selected Manchester/Edgemoor as the potential master developer of the site, after a 14-month period of evaluation.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 13:41
|Photo ID:
|8255763
|VIRIN:
|240215-O-SV022-1983
|Resolution:
|5000x2813
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, City of San Diego Fully Committed to Redevelopment of NAVWAR Headquarters [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
City of San Diego Fully Committed to Redevelopment of NAVWAR Headquarters
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT