City of San Diego Fully Committed to Redevelopment of NAVWAR Headquarters

A conceptual design of the new Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) headquarters interior lobby, rendered by Manchester/Edgemoor. This project, also known as Old Town Campus Revitalization, will see a massive economic transformation in the Old Town area of San Diego, as well as updating NAVWAR’s facilities to be more modern and mission-capable. On Jan. 9, the Navy selected Manchester/Edgemoor as the potential master developer of the site, after a 14-month period of evaluation.

