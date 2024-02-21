City of San Diego Fully Committed to Redevelopment of NAVWAR Headquarters

Courtesy Photo | San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria speaks at a San Diego Military Advisory Council breakfast...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria speaks at a San Diego Military Advisory Council breakfast about the upcoming Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) headquarters redevelopment Feb. 15. This project, also known as Old Town Campus Revitalization, will see a massive economic transformation in the Old Town area of San Diego, as well as updating NAVWAR’s facilities to be more modern and mission-capable. On Jan. 9, the Navy selected Manchester/Edgemoor as the potential master developer of the site, after a 14-month period of evaluation. see less | View Image Page

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria reaffirmed the city of San Diego’s commitment to the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) headquarters redevelopment during his opening remarks at the San Diego Military Advisory Council breakfast held at the San Diego Convention Center Feb. 15.



“The city is fully committed to our shared goal of making the redevelopment of NAVWAR headquarters a success and in doing so, keeping 5,300 good, local jobs right here in San Diego, where they belong,” he said. “We're doing all we can to remove any barriers or bureaucracy to getting this important work done and ensure that we're in direct communication with the Navy to make this process as smooth as possible.”



The project Gloria endorsed, also known as NAVWAR Revitalization, is a U.S. Navy real estate project in San Diego to replace 80-year-old obsolete World War II B-24 bomber factories on Naval Base Point Loma Old Town Campus. The project includes approximately 70.3 acres of federal land and could include the demolition of existing facilities with construction of new state-of-the-art, mission-capable buildings for NAVWAR.



“It's very important to both our city and the Navy,” Gloria continued. “The NAVWAR [project] is not just an opportunity to build 21st-century facilities for our Navy, but it's also a chance to work on other key, co-priorities like housing, transportation options and climate resilient infrastructure. I see this as a win-win for everyone involved, and that's why we are so invested in making sure that this project is a success.”



The Navy has stated NAVWAR Revitalization could occur through Navy-funded development of the site or through a public-private venture. Public-private options could include commercial mixed-use development including up to 10,000 housing units, commercial facilities and a mass transit center.



From Aug. 2023 to Dec. 2023, the Navy evaluated proposals received from potential master developers and eventually selected Manchester/Edgemoor on Jan. 9 after a comprehensive 14-month source selection evaluation process. The Manchester/Edgemoor team includes Clark Construction Group as design-builder, HKS as the designer for the government facilities, HOK as master planner and designer for the private development and Dealy Development for entitlements.



The Navy and Manchester/Edgemoor have now entered into a period of exclusive negotiations for the potential revitalization of the site.



The project site is located at 4301 Pacific Hwy - approximately 1.5 miles from downtown San Diego and a half-mile from the San Diego International Airport. OTC is located in the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Planning District, near Interstate 8, Interstate 5, Pacific Highway and adjacent to the Old Town Amtrak and San Diego trolley stations.



About NAVWAR:



NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.