Cordell Johnson, 659th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group technical director, speaks during a Black History Month Culture Fair, Feb. 23, 2024, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. Johnson shared personal experiences and spoke about the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion within our society. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 09:09
|Photo ID:
|8255076
|VIRIN:
|240223-F-FV476-1009
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|668.2 KB
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FGGM Celebrates Black History Month with Culture Fair [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Franklin Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT