Members from the Fort George G. Meade community bow their heads for an invocation during a Black History Month Culture Fair, Feb. 23, 2024, at Fort Meade, Maryland. In celebration of Black History Month, the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing partnered with Garrison Fort Meade to host the fair that consisted of various guest speakers and local vendors to showcase African American culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 09:09 Photo ID: 8255075 VIRIN: 240223-F-FV476-1015 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 594.19 KB Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FGGM Celebrates Black History Month with Culture Fair [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Franklin Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.