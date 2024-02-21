Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FGGM Celebrates Black History Month with Culture Fair [Image 5 of 6]

    FGGM Celebrates Black History Month with Culture Fair

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin Ramos 

    70th ISR Wing

    Members from the Fort George G. Meade community bow their heads for an invocation during a Black History Month Culture Fair, Feb. 23, 2024, at Fort Meade, Maryland. In celebration of Black History Month, the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing partnered with Garrison Fort Meade to host the fair that consisted of various guest speakers and local vendors to showcase African American culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FGGM Celebrates Black History Month with Culture Fair [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Franklin Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ft Meade
    BHM
    70th ISRW

