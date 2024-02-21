Rochelle Hemingway, SLAY to Success LLC founder and chief executive officer, talks to Fort George G. Meade community members, during a Black History Month Culture Fair, Feb. 23, 2024, at Fort Meade, Maryland. Hemingway, a retired chief master sergeant, spoke about different qualities of being a leader and highlighted the importance of knowing your self worth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 09:09
|Photo ID:
|8255071
|VIRIN:
|240223-F-FV476-1049
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|615.21 KB
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FGGM Celebrates Black History Month with Culture Fair [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Franklin Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
