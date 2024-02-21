FGGM Celebrates Black History Month with Culture Fair

Rochelle Hemingway, SLAY to Success LLC founder and chief executive officer, talks to Fort George G. Meade community members, during a Black History Month Culture Fair, Feb. 23, 2024, at Fort Meade, Maryland. Hemingway, a retired chief master sergeant, spoke about different qualities of being a leader and highlighted the importance of knowing your self worth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)

