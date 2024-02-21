Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FGGM Celebrates Black History Month with Culture Fair [Image 2 of 6]

    FGGM Celebrates Black History Month with Culture Fair

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin Ramos 

    70th ISR Wing

    Rochelle Hemingway, SLAY to Success LLC founder and chief executive officer, talks to Fort George G. Meade community members, during a Black History Month Culture Fair, Feb. 23, 2024, at Fort Meade, Maryland. Hemingway, a retired chief master sergeant, spoke about different qualities of being a leader and highlighted the importance of knowing your self worth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 09:09
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
    Ft Meade
    BHM
    70th ISRW

