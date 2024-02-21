Network implementation plans highlights JFC Brunssum off-site

Key leaders from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade pose for a group photo outside the Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum headquarters February 14, 2024 following a key leadership event in Brunssum, Netherlands. The 39th Strategic Signal Battalion hosted a leadership off-site February 13 to 15, 2024 to allow the brigade’s key leadership to discuss various topics from Joint Force Command Brunssum leadership, and find common ground, both in the technological and operational sphere. (Photo by Leo Roos)

