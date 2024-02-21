Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Network implementation plans highlights JFC Brunssum off-site [Image 2 of 3]

    Network implementation plans highlights JFC Brunssum off-site

    BRUNSSUM, NETHERLANDS

    02.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Key leaders from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade pose for a group photo outside the Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum headquarters February 14, 2024 following a key leadership event in Brunssum, Netherlands. The 39th Strategic Signal Battalion hosted a leadership off-site February 13 to 15, 2024 to allow the brigade’s key leadership to discuss various topics from Joint Force Command Brunssum leadership, and find common ground, both in the technological and operational sphere. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Ryan Tintera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 07:54
    Photo ID: 8254958
    VIRIN: 240214-A-FX425-4002
    Resolution: 3580x2416
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: BRUNSSUM, NL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Network implementation plans highlights JFC Brunssum off-site [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Network implementation plans highlights JFC Brunssum off-site
    Network implementation plans highlights JFC Brunssum off-site
    Network implementation plans highlights JFC Brunssum off-site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Network implementation plans highlights JFC Brunssum off-site

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stronger Together
    2sigbde
    Decision Dominance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT