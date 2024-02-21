Fernando Sanchez (center), Information Technology Specialist, Network Enterprise Center Brunssum, receives a Certificate of Achievement from U.S. Army Col. Ronald Iammartino (right), Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade during a short ceremony February 14, 2024 in Brunssum, Netherlands. Sanchez was recognized for his desktop and help desk support of the United States Army during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis. He ensured computer workstations and software control were established, maintained and consistent. throughout his tenure. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 07:54
|Photo ID:
|8254957
|VIRIN:
|240214-A-FX425-4001
|Resolution:
|1127x1260
|Size:
|991.5 KB
|Location:
|BRUNSSUM, NL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Network implementation plans highlights JFC Brunssum off-site
