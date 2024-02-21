Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRUNSSUM, NETHERLANDS

    02.14.2024

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Fernando Sanchez (center), Information Technology Specialist, Network Enterprise Center Brunssum, receives a Certificate of Achievement from U.S. Army Col. Ronald Iammartino (right), Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade during a short ceremony February 14, 2024 in Brunssum, Netherlands. Sanchez was recognized for his desktop and help desk support of the United States Army during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis. He ensured computer workstations and software control were established, maintained and consistent. throughout his tenure. (U.S. Army photo)

    This work, Network implementation plans highlights JFC Brunssum off-site [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stronger Together
    2sigbde
    Decision Dominance

