Network implementation plans highlights JFC Brunssum off-site

Fernando Sanchez (center), Information Technology Specialist, Network Enterprise Center Brunssum, receives a Certificate of Achievement from U.S. Army Col. Ronald Iammartino (right), Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade during a short ceremony February 14, 2024 in Brunssum, Netherlands. Sanchez was recognized for his desktop and help desk support of the United States Army during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis. He ensured computer workstations and software control were established, maintained and consistent. throughout his tenure. (U.S. Army photo)

