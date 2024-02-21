Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall naturalizes military spouses [Image 4 of 4]

    RAF Mildenhall naturalizes military spouses

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Airman Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chris King, Military & Family Readiness Center noncommissioned officer in charge, presents Maria Kozain with her U.S. naturalization certificate at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 13, 2024. Kozain was a citizen of Honduras prior to her becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out personally identifiable information.)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 05:59
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
