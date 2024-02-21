RAF Mildenhall naturalizes military spouses

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chris King, Military & Family Readiness Center noncommissioned officer in charge, presents Maria Kozain with her U.S. naturalization certificate at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 13, 2024. Kozain was a citizen of Honduras prior to her becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out personally identifiable information.)

