    RAF Mildenhall naturalizes military spouses [Image 1 of 4]

    RAF Mildenhall naturalizes military spouses

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Airman Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A group of military spouses recite the Oath of Allegiance during their naturalization ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 13, 2024. The RAF Mildenhall Military & Family Readiness Center facilitated a naturalization ceremony through the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration office based in Washington, D.C. for spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall naturalizes military spouses [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    naturalization
    M&FRC
    Bloody Hundredth
    100ARW
    ReaDy Culture

