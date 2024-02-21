U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Clint Warner, 495th Fighter Squadron fighter pilot, and his wife Sarah Warner celebrate her U.S. status at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 13, 2024. Sarah was a citizen of the United Kingdom prior to going through the naturalization process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 05:59 Photo ID: 8254828 VIRIN: 240213-F-IH537-1143 Resolution: 4595x3676 Size: 1.64 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildenhall naturalizes military spouses [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.