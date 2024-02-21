Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAF Mildenhall naturalizes military spouses [Image 3 of 4]

    RAF Mildenhall naturalizes military spouses

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Airman Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Clint Warner, 495th Fighter Squadron fighter pilot, and his wife Sarah Warner celebrate her U.S. status at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 13, 2024. Sarah was a citizen of the United Kingdom prior to going through the naturalization process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 05:59
    Photo ID: 8254828
    VIRIN: 240213-F-IH537-1143
    Resolution: 4595x3676
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall naturalizes military spouses [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAF Mildenhall naturalizes military spouses
    RAF Mildenhall naturalizes military spouses
    RAF Mildenhall naturalizes military spouses
    RAF Mildenhall naturalizes military spouses

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    RAF Mildenhall naturalizes military spouses

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    naturalization
    M&FRC
    Bloody Hundredth
    100ARW
    ReaDy Culture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT