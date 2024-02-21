Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Celebrates Black History Month [Image 5 of 5]

    NSA Souda Bay Celebrates Black History Month

    GREECE

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 22, 2024) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Tynesha Willis, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, speaks about the importance of educating her peers during a Black History Month celebration held by the Multicultural Committee on Feb. 22, 20234. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    This work, NSA Souda Bay Celebrates Black History Month [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

