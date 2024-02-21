NSA Souda Bay Celebrates Black History Month

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 22, 2024) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay held a celebration in honor of Black History Month on Feb. 22, 2024, to purvey the inspirational legacy of distinguished African Americans who have served the United States as military leaders and cultural icons.



“This National Black History Month is a time for celebration,” said Construction Electrician 3rd Class Sean Lassiter, assigned to the Public Works Department, NSA Souda Bay, “During this month, we celebrate and acknowledge the numerous contributions of African Americans to our country and recognize that Black history is American history.”



In keeping with this year’s theme, African Americans in the Arts, the Multicultural Committee highlighted three historical figures who made significant advances in the arts. They included Lt. James R. Europe, leader of the U.S. 369th Infantry Regiment band known as the Hell Fighters, Leonora Hull Brown, creator of the U.S. Women’s Army Corps’ first only all-Black female band during WWII, and Horace Pippin, U.S. Army’s 369th Infantry Regiment member and nationally acclaimed oil painter.



“This month is not about just being Black, the month of February is a celebration of Black people who made a dent in history with their achievements – no matter how big or small,” said Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Tynesha Willis. “African Americans who had fortitude and resiliency to be unforgettable and make a change.”



Throughout the ceremony, Sailors recalled the significance of many more African Americans who paved the way for a more inclusive and diverse society. Among those discussed were, Maya Angelou, Muhammed Ali, Ruby Bridges, James Baldwin, Ray Charles, Barack Obama, and Carl Brashear.



“Look to the past – a lot of wisdom is there,” said Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay. “We look, we learn, we grow and we make our future better because of this wisdom. We have the opportunity to look at how we can make – not just the Navy a better place – but how we leave a legacy for those that come after us.”



As the Master of Ceremonies for the event, Willis challenged all those in attendance to go out and share the information that was presented with someone new.



“Every time you come to these events, I want you to take something and teach it to somebody else who couldn’t be here today,” said Willis. “That’s the only way we learn and we grow. The only way to pave the way for those who come after us. You might not see it now or tomorrow, but it is making a difference.”



