NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 22, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Robert J. Lecompte, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay chaplain, delivers a benediction during a Black History Month celebration held by the Multicultural Committee on Feb. 22, 20234. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 02:20 Photo ID: 8254681 VIRIN: 240222-N-EM691-2008 Resolution: 5666x3777 Size: 890.3 KB Location: GR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay Celebrates Black History Month [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.