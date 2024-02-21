(From left to right) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jonathan Lamberth from Fayetteville, North Carolina, assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 “Wildcards”, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Joseph Rakowski from Sewickley, Pennsylvania, assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 21 “Blackjacks”, prepare litters for simulated recovery operations in the hangar bay aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) during Underway Recovery Test 11, Feb. 24, 2024. In preparation for NASA’s Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts in Orion beyond the Moon, NASA and the Department of Defense will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures, and hardware used in recovery operations for crewed lunar missions. The U.S. Navy has many unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner to support NASA, including its amphibious ships with the ability to embark helicopters, launch and recover small boats, three-dimensional air search radar and advanced medical facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2024 Date Posted: 02.25.2024 16:50 Photo ID: 8254227 VIRIN: 240224-N-FO865-2021 Resolution: 4176x2784 Size: 7.04 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 trains while underway for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Brandon Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.