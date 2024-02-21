USS San Diego Sailor stands watch underway during NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    Expeditionary Strike Group 3

    Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Emmanuel Felix, a native of Salem, Oregon, uses a sound powered phone on the flight deck aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) during NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11, Feb. 24, 2024. In preparation for NASA’s Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts in Orion beyond the Moon, NASA and the Department of Defense will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures and hardware used in recovery operations for crewed lunar missions. Amphibious transport docks, like USS San Diego, have unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner to support NASA, including embarking helicopters, launching and recovering small boats, three dimensional air search radar and advanced medical facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
