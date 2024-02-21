PEARL HARBOR (February 16, 2024) — The guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) tied up at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard after a five-day transit from Naval Station San Diego. The docking in Hawaii completed the ship's first leg of a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark D. Faram)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2024 16:13
|Photo ID:
|8254216
|VIRIN:
|240216-N-NT811-1002
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Russell Completes First Deployment Milestone - Arrives in Pearl Harbor [Image 14 of 14], by CPO Mark Faram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
