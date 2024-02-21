Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Russell Completes First Deployment Milestone - Arrives in Pearl Harbor [Image 14 of 14]

    USS Russell Completes First Deployment Milestone - Arrives in Pearl Harbor

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Faram 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    PEARL HARBOR (February 16, 2024) — The guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) tied up at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard after a five-day transit from Naval Station San Diego. The docking in Hawaii completed the ship's first leg of a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark D. Faram)

    USS Russell Completes First Deployment Milestone - Arrives in Pearl Harbor

    USS Russell
    DDG
    destroyer
    deployment

