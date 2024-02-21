USS Russell Completes First Deployment Milestone - Arrives in Pearl Harbor

PEARL HARBOR (February 16, 2024) — The guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) tied up at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard after a five-day transit from Naval Station San Diego. The docking in Hawaii completed the ship's first leg of a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark D. Faram)

