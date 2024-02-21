British Royal Marine Commandos visit the USS Bataan

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jeremy Hawkins, operations officer with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)) talks to United Kingdom Royal Marines during a tour of the Wasp class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, Feb. 25, 2024. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group will be transferred to NATO command in the Eastern Mediterranean in order to conduct a series of short notice vigilance activities with elements of time Maritime Command’s Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Turkish Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michele Clarke)

