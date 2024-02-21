British Royal Marine Commandos visit the USS Bataan

A U.S. Marine with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced) trades patches with a British Royal Marine on the flight deck of the Wasp class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, Feb. 25, 2024. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group is transferred under NATO command in the Eastern Mediterranean in order to conduct a series of short notice vigilance activities with elements of time Maritime Command’s Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Turkish Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michele Clarke)

