    British Royal Marine Commandos visit the USS Bataan [Image 4 of 7]

    British Royal Marine Commandos visit the USS Bataan

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.25.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Michele Clarke 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable)     

    British Royal Marines and U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)), board an AgustaWestland AW101 (EH101) Merlin helicopter on the flight deck of the Wasp class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, Feb. 25, 2024. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group will be transferred to NATO command in the Eastern Mediterranean in order to conduct a series of short notice vigilance activities with elements of time Maritime Command’s Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Turkish Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michele Clarke)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 09:31
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    USS Bataan
    6th Fleet
    Bataan Amphibious Ready Group
    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Royal Marine Commandos
    USMCNews

