240222-N-AC117-1048 Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Miguel Mendoza, from Sacramento, California, right, conducts an eye exam on Master-at-Arms 1st Class Giovanny Canomora, from Queens, New York, left, in the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Bahrain clinic aboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, Feb. 22, 2024. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

