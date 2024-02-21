Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Bahrain

240222-N-AC117-1019 Sailors and U.S. Army Soldiers perform a dental cleaning on Remi, a military working dog with Naval Security Forces assigned to Naval Support Activity Bahrain, in the veterinary clinic aboard NSA Bahrain, Feb. 22, 2024. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

