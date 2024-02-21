240222-N-AC117-1007 Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Debrecia M. Brazley, from Jacksonville, Florida, left, performs a blood draw on Lt. Sarah Moore, from Huntsville, Alabama, right, in the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Bahrain laboratory aboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, Feb. 22, 2024. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

