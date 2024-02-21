1483rd Transporation Company honored during pre-deployment ceremony

Ohio state Rep. Haraz Ghanbari addresses Soldiers of the 1483rd Transportation Company during a call to duty ceremony at Lake High School in Millbury, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2024. While deployed, the 1483rd will support Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve in the areas of transportation, port security, theater gateway operations, and life sustainment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

