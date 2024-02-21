Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1483rd Transporation Company honored during pre-deployment ceremony [Image 12 of 15]

    1483rd Transporation Company honored during pre-deployment ceremony

    MILLBURY, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Distinguished guests enter a gymnasium during a call to duty ceremony for the 1483rd Transportation Company at Lake High School in Millbury, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2024. While deployed, the 1483rd will support Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve in the areas of transportation, port security, theater gateway operations, and life sustainment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2024 21:17
    Photo ID: 8253570
    VIRIN: 240224-Z-CF712-1010
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 22.46 MB
    Location: MILLBURY, OH, US
    Hometown: WALBRIDGE, OH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1483rd Transporation Company honored during pre-deployment ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Michael Baumberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ohio

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    CENTCOM
    1483rd Transportation Company
    National Guard
    deployment
    call to duty

