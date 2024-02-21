1483rd Transporation Company honored during pre-deployment ceremony

Distinguished guests stand for the U.S. national anthem during a call to duty ceremony for the 1483rd Transportation Company at Lake High School in Millbury, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2024. The 1483rd previously deployed to Iraq in 2009-2010 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

