    1483rd Transporation Company honored during pre-deployment ceremony [Image 13 of 15]

    1483rd Transporation Company honored during pre-deployment ceremony

    MILLBURY, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Distinguished guests stand for the U.S. national anthem during a call to duty ceremony for the 1483rd Transportation Company at Lake High School in Millbury, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2024. The 1483rd previously deployed to Iraq in 2009-2010 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2024 21:17
    Photo ID: 8253571
    VIRIN: 240224-Z-CF712-1011
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 25.27 MB
    Location: MILLBURY, OH, US
    Hometown: WALBRIDGE, OH, US
    This work, 1483rd Transporation Company honored during pre-deployment ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Michael Baumberger, identified by DVIDS

    GALLERY

    Ohio

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    CENTCOM
    1483rd Transportation Company
    National Guard
    deployment
    call to duty

