Distinguished guests stand for the U.S. national anthem during a call to duty ceremony for the 1483rd Transportation Company at Lake High School in Millbury, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2024. The 1483rd previously deployed to Iraq in 2009-2010 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2024 21:17
|Photo ID:
|8253571
|VIRIN:
|240224-Z-CF712-1011
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|25.27 MB
|Location:
|MILLBURY, OH, US
|Hometown:
|WALBRIDGE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1483rd Transporation Company honored during pre-deployment ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Michael Baumberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
