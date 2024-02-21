USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maneuvering Exercise

240224-N-ED646-1161

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 24, 2024) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), right, the Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship Argus (A135), left, and the San Antonio-class amphibious transport ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) conduct maneuvering exercises in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 24. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group will be transferred to NATO command in the Eastern Mediterranean in order to conduct a series of short notice vigilance activities with elements of Allied Maritime Command's Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Turkish Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

