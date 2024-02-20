USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Flag Raising Exercise, Feb. 24, 2024

240224-N-ED646-1239

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 24, 2024) Quartermaster 2nd Class James Brantley, assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), raises flags while the ship conducts maneuvering exercises in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 24. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group will be transferred to NATO command in the Eastern Mediterranean in order to conduct a series of short notice vigilance activities with elements of Allied Maritime Command's Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Turkish Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

