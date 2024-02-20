Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Passex, Feb. 24, 2024 [Image 3 of 8]

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Passex, Feb. 24, 2024

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    240224-N-ED646-1048
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 24, 2024) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), left, and the San Antonio-class amphibious transport ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) conduct maneuvering exercises in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 24. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group will be transferred to NATO command in the Eastern Mediterranean in order to conduct a series of short notice vigilance activities with elements of Allied Maritime Command's Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Turkish Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2024 16:07
    Photo ID: 8253356
    VIRIN: 240224-N-ED646-1048
    Resolution: 6834x4558
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Passex, Feb. 24, 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Flag Raising Exercise, Feb. 24, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maneuvering Exercise
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Passex, Feb. 24, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maneuvering Exercise
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maneuvering Exercise, Feb. 24, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maneuvering Exercise, Feb. 24, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Maneuvering Exercise, Feb. 24, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Passex, Feb. 24, 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #CARTERHALL
    #BATARG
    #LSD50
    #PHIBRON8
    #WeAreNATO
    #6thFleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT