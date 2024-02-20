240128-N-BT677-1125 RED SEA (Jan. 28, 2024) Sailors handle a cargo line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) in the Red Sea, Jan. 28. As a part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2024 Date Posted: 02.24.2024 02:49 Photo ID: 8253039 VIRIN: 240128-N-BT677-1125 Resolution: 6351x3316 Size: 1.67 MB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Gravely Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Supply in the Red Sea [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Margie Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.