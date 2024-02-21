240128-N-BT677-1091 RED SEA (Jan. 28, 2024) Sailors shoot a shot-line to the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) from aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Red Sea, Jan. 28. As a part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2024 02:59
|Photo ID:
|8253036
|VIRIN:
|240128-N-BT677-1091
|Resolution:
|3616x3229
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|RED SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Gravely Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Supply in the Red Sea [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
