    USS Gravely Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Supply in the Red Sea [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Gravely Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Supply in the Red Sea

    RED SEA

    01.28.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Margie Vinson 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    240128-N-BT677-1129 RED SEA (Jan. 28, 2024) Sailors haul in a fuel probe aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) in the Red Sea, Jan. 28. As a part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2024
    Location: RED SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gravely Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Supply in the Red Sea [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Margie Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

