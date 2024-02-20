Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown's Environmental Department group photo

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown's Environmental Department group photo

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (February 22, 2024) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, is pictured with members of the installation’s Environmental Department. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

