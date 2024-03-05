Cheatham Annex receives prestigious award from the Virginia Water Environmental Association

Yorktown, Va. (March 8, 2024) The award winning Environmental Department at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown-Cheatham Annex garnered another prestigious accolade on Monday, March 4th. Installation Environmental Program Director, Jeff Kissler along with Wastewater Program Manager Jason Oliver were on-hand in Harrisonburg, Virginia to accept a Platinum Level Award for Environmental Excellence awarded by the Virginia Water Environment Association (VWEA).



Specifically, Cheatham Annex was selected as a recipient for the Platinum Level Award for Environmental Excellence by the (VWEA) for Calendar Year 2023 in the category of Industrial Waste and Pretreatment Environmental Excellence. This is the first such award for any Navy installation in the Hampton Roads District awarded by the VWEA. Both Kissler and Oliver made the drive to Harrisonburg on the morning of Monday, March 4th from Yorktown to accept the prestigious award during the VWEA’s annual conference.



Nominations for the awards are made throughout the Commonwealth by the public owned treatment works, and locally by the Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD). The conditions for the nomination and award include consistent achievement of a 100% compliance rate with the issued pretreatment permit requirements and regulations for a minimum of five years in the Platinum Level Category, and a demonstration of dedication and commitment to pollution prevention (P2), waste reduction/elimination, or conservation through the implementation of an Environmental Management System (EMS).



Naval Weapons Station Cheatham Annex currently holds one of the longest continuous compliance records within the Tidewater Region of Virginia and the HRSD operating area, with over 20 years of continuous compliance with the industrial wastewater permit and regulations.



In 2023, HRSD honored Cheatham Annex (CAX) for exemplary permit compliance and outstanding pollution prevention measures in calendar year 2022. HRSD recognized CAX and other area installations and businesses who treat their wastewater before discharging it into HRSD’s system. This effort helps protect waterways and other natural resources within the region. HRSD recognized CAX with a Diamond Excellence Award for Pollution and Prevention (P2) in 2023 for perfect compliance from 2003-2022; one of the longest standing perfect compliance records thus far. NWS Yorktown garnered a Platinum Award for perfect compliance from 2018-2022. In 2023, JEB Little Creek-Fort Story also received a P2 Diamond Excellence Award for their pollution and prevention efforts from 2010-2022. HRSD awarded Gold awards for pollution and prevention to Naval Support Activity-Hampton Roads’ Portsmouth Annex, Naval Air Station Oceana’s Dam Neck Annex and to Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown as well.



About the Virginia Water Environmental Association (VWEA). VWEA is a member association of the Water Environment Federation (WEF) and collaborates with many other industry organizations, such as WEF and the Virginia Section of the American Water Works Association. VWEA currently has more than 1,750 WEF and VWEA members. Their include civil & environmental engineers, biologists, chemists, local & state government officials, treatment plant managers and operators, laboratory technicians, students, professors, environmental scientists, equipment manufacturers & distributors.

