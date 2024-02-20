Yorktown, Va. (February 22, 2024) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, is pictured with members of the installation’s Environmental Department. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 21:11
|Photo ID:
|8252903
|VIRIN:
|240222-N-TG517-1563
|Resolution:
|5584x3730
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown's Environmental Department group photo [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT