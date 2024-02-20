Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEAC visits USCG Special Missions Training Center at Camp Lejeune [Image 5 of 7]

    SEAC visits USCG Special Missions Training Center at Camp Lejeune

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brycen Guerrero 

    Office of the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer First Class Pereira listens to Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black speak with Coast Guardsmen assigned to the U.S. Coast Guard Special Missions Training Center during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) demonstration at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 15, 2024. Black met with leaders and personnel to increase cross-service relationships while promoting Joint Warfighting and War-winning across domains, services, and the Total Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brycen Guerrero)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 17:19
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEAC visits USCG Special Missions Training Center at Camp Lejeune [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Brycen Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

