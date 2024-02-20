U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer First Class Pereira listens to Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black speak with Coast Guardsmen assigned to the U.S. Coast Guard Special Missions Training Center during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) demonstration at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 15, 2024. Black met with leaders and personnel to increase cross-service relationships while promoting Joint Warfighting and War-winning across domains, services, and the Total Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brycen Guerrero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 17:19 Photo ID: 8252516 VIRIN: 240215-F-MN500-3006 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 24.62 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SEAC visits USCG Special Missions Training Center at Camp Lejeune [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Brycen Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.