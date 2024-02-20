Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black speaks with Coast Guardsmen assigned to the U.S. Coast Guard Special Missions Training Center during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) demonstration at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 15, 2024. Black met with leaders and personnel to increase cross-service relationships while promoting Joint Warfighting and War-winning across domains, services, and the Total Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brycen Guerrero)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 17:19
|Photo ID:
|8252510
|VIRIN:
|240215-F-MN500-3001
|Resolution:
|7867x5245
|Size:
|22.62 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SEAC visits USCG Special Missions Training Center at Camp Lejeune [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Brycen Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
