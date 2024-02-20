SEAC visits USCG Special Missions Training Center at Camp Lejeune

Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black speaks with Coast Guardsmen assigned to the U.S. Coast Guard Special Missions Training Center during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) demonstration at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 15, 2024. Black met with leaders and personnel to increase cross-service relationships while promoting Joint Warfighting and War-winning across domains, services, and the Total Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brycen Guerrero)

