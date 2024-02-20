U.S. Army Civilian Shylon Green was the Fort Hunter Liggett Black History Month speaker and is shown speaking with a participant after event, February 22, 2024. He has been working at FHL since 2011 and is the Antiterrorism Officer. He enjoys the close-knit environment at FHL and says, “It’s a family here. We really do care for each other.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.0656 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 11:05 Photo ID: 8251437 VIRIN: 560220-A-OV743-8708 Resolution: 2624x2624 Size: 3.36 MB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Civilian Shylon Green [Image 2 of 2], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.