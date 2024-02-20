Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Civilian Shylon Green

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.0656

    Photo by Amy Phillips 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Civilian Shylon Green was the Fort Hunter Liggett Black History Month speaker and is shown speaking with a participant after event, February 22, 2024. He has been working at FHL since 2011 and is the Antiterrorism Officer. He enjoys the close-knit environment at FHL and says, “It’s a family here. We really do care for each other.”

    Date Taken: 02.23.0656
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 11:05
    Photo ID: 8251437
    VIRIN: 560220-A-OV743-8708
    Resolution: 2624x2624
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
