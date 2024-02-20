Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Shylon Green [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Shylon Green

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Shylon Green receives a Command Coin from U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Benedict for his critical role in setting up the many events for the 351st Civil Affairs Command Best Team Competition held at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, February 8, 2024. The 4-day competition included events such as the Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation, an obstacle course, and airborne operations, to name a few. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 11:05
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
    USACAPOC
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Be All You Can Be

