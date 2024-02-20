U.S. Army Reserve Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Shylon Green receives a Command Coin from U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Benedict for his critical role in setting up the many events for the 351st Civil Affairs Command Best Team Competition held at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, February 8, 2024. The 4-day competition included events such as the Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation, an obstacle course, and airborne operations, to name a few. (Courtesy photo)

