CTF-N commander participates in media day for Steadfast Defender

Royal Canadian Navy Rear Adm. David Patchell, vice commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and commander, Task Force North, for exercise Steadfast Defender 24, second from the right, gives his remarks aboard the Spanish Navy frigate, Almirante Juan de Borbón (F 102), during a press conference, in Southampton, United Kingdom, Feb. 22, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

