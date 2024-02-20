Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF-N commander participates in media day for Steadfast Defender [Image 7 of 7]

    CTF-N commander participates in media day for Steadfast Defender

    SOUTHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.23.1927

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach  

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Royal Canadian Navy Rear Adm. David Patchell, vice commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and commander, Task Force North, for exercise Steadfast Defender 24, Rear Admiral Joaquín Ruiz Escagedo, commander, Standing NATO Maritime Group 1, and Commodore Simon Kelly, deputy commander UK Strike Force, talk on the bridge of the Spanish Navy frigate, Almirante Juan de Borbón (F 102), following a press conference, in Southampton, United Kingdom, Feb. 22, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

