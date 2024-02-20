Royal Canadian Navy Rear Adm. David Patchell, vice commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and commander, Task Force North, for exercise Steadfast Defender 24, Rear Admiral Joaquín Ruiz Escagedo, commander, Standing NATO Maritime Group 1, and Commodore Simon Kelly, deputy commander UK Strike Force, talk on the bridge of the Spanish Navy frigate, Almirante Juan de Borbón (F 102), following a press conference, in Southampton, United Kingdom, Feb. 22, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.1927 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 09:29 Photo ID: 8251326 VIRIN: 240222-N-XI307-1241 Resolution: 4265x3046 Size: 1.53 MB Location: SOUTHAMPTON, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF-N commander participates in media day for Steadfast Defender [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.