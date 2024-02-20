Royal Canadian Navy Rear Adm. David Patchell, vice commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and commander, Task Force North, for exercise Steadfast Defender 24, speaks with Spanish Navy Captain Jesús Viñas Barciela, commander, Spanish Task Group, aboard the Spanish Navy frigate, Álvaro de Bazán (F 100) before a conference by, in Portsmouth, United Kingdom, Feb. 21, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.1225 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 09:29 Photo ID: 8251320 VIRIN: 240221-N-XI307-1020 Resolution: 5041x3601 Size: 1.58 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF-N commander visits Spanish Navy in England [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.