    CTF-N commander visits Spanish Navy in England [Image 1 of 7]

    CTF-N commander visits Spanish Navy in England

    PORTSMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.26.1225

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach  

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Royal Canadian Navy Rear Adm. David Patchell, vice commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and commander, Task Force North, for exercise Steadfast Defender 24, speaks with Spanish Navy Captain Jesús Viñas Barciela, commander, Spanish Task Group, aboard the Spanish Navy frigate, Álvaro de Bazán (F 100) before a conference by, in Portsmouth, United Kingdom, Feb. 21, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.1225
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 09:29
    Photo ID: 8251320
    VIRIN: 240221-N-XI307-1020
    Resolution: 5041x3601
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF-N commander visits Spanish Navy in England [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    Norway
    Ready to Fight
    XI307
    Steadfast Defender 24
    CTF-N

