NMCB 11 Alfa Company in Rota

U.S. Navy Steelworker Constuctionman Jose Vasquezcruz, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, welds together metal components on Camp Mitchell, Naval Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 22, 2023. NMCB 11, assigned to the TWENTY SECOND Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

